Western Slope Signing Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a special day for high school athletes on the Western Slope, and across the country. 22 student-athletes from District 51 have officially committed to continue their careers in college.

Our athletes of the week come from Central High School, Palisade, Fruita Monument, and Grand Junction, as they take the next step in chasing their dream.

GJ Central signees:

Tyler Stogsdill (Distance) - College of Southern Idaho

Billy Adams (Distance) - University of New Mexico

Tristian Spence (Distance) - Adams State University

Justin Blanton (Football & Track) - Colorado Mesa University

Sidona Johnston (Rowing) - Kansas State University

Hiusef Miranda Limones (Soccer) - Barclay College

Palisade signees:

Aiden Bevan (Baseball) - Kentucky Christian

Melesio Perez (Baseball) - Trinidad State College

Ryder Mancuso (Baseball) - Webster University

Jamysen Geoffrion (Soccer) - Hendrix College

Sarah Cook (Swimming) - Seattle University

Grand Junction signees:

Micah Kenny (Wrestling) - Colorado Mesa University

Cale Moore (Wrestling) - Adams State University

Peyton Harris (Wrestling) - Western Colorado

Dannon Yake (Soccer) - Fort Lewis College

Danny Duffy (Cross Country) - Western Washington University

Sailor Warinner (Track/Field) - Utah Valley University

Fruita Monument signees:

Andrew Lee (Baseball) - Colorado Mesa University

Armony Trujillo (Football) - Colorado Mesa University

Kien Cogley (Cross Country) - Adams State University

Hayden Murray (Volleyball) - Adams State

