Western Slope Signing Day
22 athletes from District 51 are moving onto the next level
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a special day for high school athletes on the Western Slope, and across the country. 22 student-athletes from District 51 have officially committed to continue their careers in college.
Our athletes of the week come from Central High School, Palisade, Fruita Monument, and Grand Junction, as they take the next step in chasing their dream.
GJ Central signees:
Tyler Stogsdill (Distance) - College of Southern Idaho
Billy Adams (Distance) - University of New Mexico
Tristian Spence (Distance) - Adams State University
Justin Blanton (Football & Track) - Colorado Mesa University
Sidona Johnston (Rowing) - Kansas State University
Hiusef Miranda Limones (Soccer) - Barclay College
Palisade signees:
Aiden Bevan (Baseball) - Kentucky Christian
Melesio Perez (Baseball) - Trinidad State College
Ryder Mancuso (Baseball) - Webster University
Jamysen Geoffrion (Soccer) - Hendrix College
Sarah Cook (Swimming) - Seattle University
Grand Junction signees:
Micah Kenny (Wrestling) - Colorado Mesa University
Cale Moore (Wrestling) - Adams State University
Peyton Harris (Wrestling) - Western Colorado
Dannon Yake (Soccer) - Fort Lewis College
Danny Duffy (Cross Country) - Western Washington University
Sailor Warinner (Track/Field) - Utah Valley University
Fruita Monument signees:
Andrew Lee (Baseball) - Colorado Mesa University
Armony Trujillo (Football) - Colorado Mesa University
Kien Cogley (Cross Country) - Adams State University
Hayden Murray (Volleyball) - Adams State
