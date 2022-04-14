Colorado State Patrol reminding drivers to click it, or ticket

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol reminds drivers of how important it is to wear your seat belt.

A new report from CSP says in most cases, men are the ones who typically are found not wearing a seat belt. Of the 14,590 seat belt citations issued by the Colorado State Patrol in 2021, 3,780 citations were for spa women and 10,810 were for men.

“Sometimes, some of them are more willing to not wear their seat belts because they feel it is their choice that it is a government overreach,” said Trooper Matt Coontz. “The best thing I can say it is a privilege to drive and that privilege can be taken away through other means. Of course, just the fact that you have a car and you’re driving, it’s not your right not to have a seat belt.”

The first Click It or Ticket campaign of the year is currently underway in Colorado and runs through April 20.

CPS says the data continues to show that wearing seat belts saves lives. Coontz says in the 9 years he’s been a trooper, he’s responded to a dozen fatal crashes. He said in all but one of those cases, the fatality could have been prevented.

According to CSP, 232 passenger vehicle occupants were killed on Colorado roadways, which is a 12 percent increase since 2020.

“Just to put it into perspective, in an 11-month period I got 300 seat belts last year I believe,” said Coontz. “There’s a whole bunch that I miss. And I see them, but I can’t get turned around or whatever the case may be but majority of the time... I’ll try and either educate with verbal issuing or sometimes it requires a citation.”

