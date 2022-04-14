Advertisement

Colorado State Forest Service adds new forester in Montrose

Jeff Rainey
Jeff Rainey(Photo courtesy of the CSFS)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:42 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Field Office of the Colorado State Forest Service has a new forester. His name is Jeff Rainey.

According to CSPS, Rainey’s responsibilities will include Good Neighbor Authority timber sale administration, working with landowners on fuels mitigation projects, and the West Region Wildlife Council.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with landowners to implement conservation and active management of Colorado’s forests and woodlands,” Rainey said.

Rainey is originally from upstate New York and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in Forestry from Northern Arizona University. His past work experience includes the National Forest Foundation and Coconino National Forest in Flagstaff.

