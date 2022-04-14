Car crash knocks out internet service to several east valley schools, disrupting CMAS testing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Several Mesa County Valley School District 51 schools’ internet connections were disrupted due to a car accident that knocked out a power pole, knocking out the internet and phone service on Thursday morning.

It affected the following schools: Chatfield Elementary, Clifton Elementary, Pear Park Elementary, Taylor Elementary, Mt. Garfield Middle, and Palisade High School.

Several of these schools are undergoing statewide testing, Preliminary SAT and Colorado Measures of Academic Success testing.

The internet outage delayed the CMAS testing for Palisade High School juniors.

“Since CMAS is only offered online, they were not able to take their test today at Palisade High,” D51 Spokesperson Emily Shockley said. “Other schools were fine because they had internet. At Palisade, we did have to send the juniors home because there was no internet service. If it’s rescheduled, we will definitely announce to parents when that will be.”

For 9th and 10th graders, they were able to do their tests because they were written.

The internet and phone service are now working.

