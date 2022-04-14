Advertisement

4 Southwest Colorado narcotics traffickers sentenced to federal prison

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(piqsels)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four men were sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs, like pure methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine across the southwest region of Colorado from Alamosa to the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.

The defendants are Camelo Martinez, age 30, Roger Reyes, age 39, Aaron Claycomb, age 37, and Abraham Romero, age 33.

“These convictions and sentences show our office’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting drug trafficking in Southwestern Colorado,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Each of these cases involved coordination between state and federal agencies, including our partners with the Southern Ute Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”

According to the Department of Justice, the defendants will face the following,

  • Martinez was sentenced to 120 months of imprisonment, which will be followed by five years of supervised release for the distribution of pure methamphetamine on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation.
  • Reyes is looking at 87 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute heroin in Alamosa, Colorado.
  • Claycomb was sentenced to 84 months, followed by four years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in Alamosa, Colorado.
  • Lastly, Romero faces 30 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine in Alamosa, Colorado.

The men were sentenced on April 11 by United States District Court Judge Robert Blackburn.

