State of the River in Mesa County

By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:36 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado River District held a Mesa County State of the River event Tuesday evening at the CMU Ballroom. There’s a great deal of concern regarding the future of the Colorado River, prompting this event.

Various experts in water resources, climate and agriculture came together for the educational event to learn and share solutions. The purpose was to share information regarding the shrinking of the Colorado River and what we can do to combat that and save our water.

This is the 22nd year we have been in a protracted drought in the river system. It is only delivering 80% of the water that it used to.

”Climatologists tell us there’s a strong likelihood that the River will continue to shrink,” said former River District Board member Steven Acquafresca. “So we need to be talking with one another frequently, the water users with the water regulators, to determine how we can stretch our shrinking Colorado River waters as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Steven went on to share a couple solutions. With agriculture, he thinks we need to learn to produce more food with less irrigation by implementing new technology. He also believes both residents and city watering systems need to make changes to better conserve water.

