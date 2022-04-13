Advertisement

Serious crash sends four to hospital

Serious crash blocks westbound lanes of North Avenue
Serious crash blocks westbound lanes of North Avenue(KKCO/KJCT)
By Sarah Schwabe
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A serious crash involving two vehicles shut down part of North Avenue in Grand Junction.

It happened Tuesday evening at North Avenue and 15th Street.

It’s not clear what led to the crash, but a vehicle ended up on its side blocking the westbound lanes of North Avenue.

Westbound traffic is closed from 12th Street to 16th Street. One eastbound lane is open.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, four people were taken to the hospital. We know one person has serious injuries. It’s not clear the extent of the injuries of the other three people.

Police are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Devin Maestas
Clifton man behind bars, accused of luring children through the internet
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
City of Grand Junction passes two cannabis ordinances
Mesa County Public Health issues no burn advisory.
Mesa County Public Health issues no burn advisory
Fentanyl death rates increasing
Law enforcement and business leaders discuss fentanyl crisis in Colorado
Grand Valley Disc Golf
Grand Valley disc golf community discusses suicide prevention at ‘Survivor Bowl’

Latest News

Office at Western Colorado VA
Sexual assault awareness in April
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hank'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hank’
KJCT Grand Rivers: Pet of the Week Hank
KJCT Grand Rivers: Pet of the Week Hank
Fentanyl death rates increasing
Law enforcement and business leaders discuss fentanyl crisis in Colorado