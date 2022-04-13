Advertisement

Series of car break-ins in Clifton

Car break-ins in Clifton
Car break-ins in Clifton(Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 12, in the 3200 block of Emerald Ct. in Clifton.

The surveillance video shows an adult wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a tan backpack.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (970)-242-6707.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash blocks westbound lanes of North Avenue
Serious crash sends four to hospital
19-year-old Devin Maestas
Clifton man behind bars, accused of luring children through the internet
Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Hank'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Hank’
Colorado River
State of the River in Mesa County

Latest News

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: 'Meet Tater-Tot'
Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Tater-Tot’
Wind machine at Talbott Farms
What growers are doing to combat the spring freeze
Colorado River
State of the River in Mesa County