Series of car break-ins in Clifton

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of car break-ins that occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 12, in the 3200 block of Emerald Ct. in Clifton.

The surveillance video shows an adult wearing a black hoodie, gray pants and a tan backpack.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (970)-242-6707.

