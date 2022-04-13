Grand Junction to host a series of city meetings

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction invites the community to attend the 2022 Community Meeting Series.

According to the city, these meetings aim to gather input from the community on current and upcoming projects, like the new fire stations, construction projects, and the City Comprehensive Plan.

Staff members from various city departments will be in attendance to answer any questions from the community and receive feedback.

Meetings will be hosted in person and virtually.

Community meeting schedule:

Virtual Lunch Hour - Tuesday, April 19 at 12 p.m. Register Online!

Fire Station 6 Lunch & Learn - Wednesday, May 18 at 12 p.m., 729 27 Rd.

Fun at Riverside Park - Tuesday, July 19 at 5:30 p.m., 675 W Colorado Avenue

Virtual Lunch Hour - Thursday, October 20 at 12 p.m. Register Online!

The Riverside Park meeting will provide free ice cream and games, children are invited to come, and the Fire Station 6 Lunch and Learn will provide free lunch.

For information, visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.