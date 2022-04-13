Advertisement

13-year-old dies in ATV crash in Battlement Mesa

Garfield County Sheriff's Office - Colorado
Apr. 13, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m., two 13-year-old girls were operating an ATV when it rolled on Silverton Circle, a neighborhood street in Battlement Mesa, leading to one girl’s death.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, one of the girls was pronounced dead at the scene. The second girl was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

She has since returned home and is continuing to recover.

The investigation is ongoing.

