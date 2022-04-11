Advertisement

Grand Valley disc golf community discusses suicide prevention at ‘Survivor Bowl’

Grand Valley Disc Golf Community Hosts 'Survivor Bowl'
By (Cristian Sida)
Apr. 10, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “We lost two members of the Grand Valley disc golf community, Ryan Burns and Nathan Parker,” said Tony Serna with the Grand Valley Disc Golf Club. “They were both two really good members and friends of the disc golf community.”

Suicide is a topic often several avoid discussing, but it’s that stigma the disc golf community wants to erase.

“Especially males, they are expected to put on a persona that they’re tough and hold back their feelings, and that is part of why these people commit suicide,” stated Serna.

According to the Mesa County Public Health 2020 Suicide Report, more males died by suicide in 2020, and the two age groups that had the most suicide deaths are between the ages of 20 to 29 and 50 plus.

Aaron Torline stressed people must ask for help, “The biggest thing is the person has to be willing to ask for help, and that is what we are trying to promote here today. It’s just the awareness and to say it’s okay to ask for help.”

A bench has been placed along the Colorado River in memory of Burns and Parker.

“We’re going to have a plaque that will be placed on it, and it’s going to have both of the departed names on there and the saying: ‘it’s okay to ask for help’ and the national suicide prevention hotline,” added Torline.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

