Clifton man behind bars, accused of luring children through the internet

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A Clifton man is behind bars, facing multiple counts of internet luring of a child among other charges.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Devin Maestas is accused of using Snapchat to send explicit messages, solicit sexual acts and even offer drugs to children as young as 10-years-old.

Maestas faces eight counts of internet luring of a child, 19 counts of soliciting for prostitution among other charges. Those other charges include:

Distribution of schedule 1/11 drugs to a minor.

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Mino.

1st Degree Criminal Trespass of an Auto.

Theft less than $50.00 from an Auto.

Resisting Arrest.

Obstruction

Maestas was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

