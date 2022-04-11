Advertisement

Clifton man behind bars, accused of luring children through the internet

19-year-old Devin Maestas
19-year-old Devin Maestas(Photo courtesy: Mesa County Sheriff's Office)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A Clifton man is behind bars, facing multiple counts of internet luring of a child among other charges.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Devin Maestas is accused of using Snapchat to send explicit messages, solicit sexual acts and even offer drugs to children as young as 10-years-old.

Maestas faces eight counts of internet luring of a child, 19 counts of soliciting for prostitution among other charges. Those other charges include:

Distribution of schedule 1/11 drugs to a minor.

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Mino.

1st Degree Criminal Trespass of an Auto.

Theft less than $50.00 from an Auto.

Resisting Arrest.

Obstruction

Maestas was arrested and booked into the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rally for the new park Clifton Community Commons
Clifton residents rally to preserve local park
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
City of Grand Junction passes two cannabis ordinances
Map of Palisade and slopes of Grand Mesa
Prescribed burn happening on the Grand Mesa
Motorcycle crash
Single-motorcycle crash in the area of Highway 6 and 50
Situation at Home Depot
Man run over by trailer at the Home Depot in loading area

Latest News

Fentanyl death rates increasing
Law enforcement and business leaders discuss fentanyl crisis in Colorado
Mesa County Public Health issues no burn advisory.
Mesa County Public Health issues no burn advisory
Grand Valley Disc Golf
Grand Valley disc golf community discusses suicide prevention at ‘Survivor Bowl’
Grand Valley Disc Golf Community Hosts 'Survivor Bowl'
Grand Valley Disc Golf Community Hosts 'Survivor Bowl'