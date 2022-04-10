Prescribed burn happening on the Grand Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, along with the Town of Palisade is conducting a prescribed burn on the slopes of the Grand Mesa near the Palisade Watershed.

The Bureau of Land Management plans to burn up to 410 acres above Palisade to try to reduce hazardous fuels and the threat of wildfire to local communities as well as the watershed. The hope is to improve the ecological health of the local landscape as well.

The burn is part of a multi-year partnership between Palisade, the B.L.M. and Grand Junction to complete fuels reduction within Palisade’s watershed.

Smoke from the burn will likely be visible across the valley.

