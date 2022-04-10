Community gathers for 5th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “Today is about celebrating people with Down syndrome, our self-advocates,” said Western Slope Program Coordinator Stephanie Bonnie. “Connecting families, meeting new friends, dancing, crafts, and then we have the walk that is part of it too.”

Event organizers like Bonnie brought the community together to raise funds and awareness for programs for individuals with Down syndrome and let families know they are not alone.

“When a family finds out a diagnosis of Down syndrome either prenatal or after the child is born, sometimes it’s not all celebration,” stated Bonnie. “You feel super alone.”

So the event aimed to provide support to these families like to like Dominique Williams, whose son Jacy has Down syndrome.

“It feels good, you know,” said Williams. “It’s obviously a lot of support, which is exactly what he needs, and as you can tell, he is super stoked about it.”

The walk also provides a space for the community to educate themselves about Down syndrome.

“A lot of people don’t understand anything with Down syndrome,” addressed Williams. “It kind of helps us explain what it is like, and it’s not that big of a mystery.”

Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association Chairman Evelyn Walter said their mission is inclusion.

“We find that when we host events like this that our families get a bunch of support but more importantly, they get to invite their friends and their coworkers and their families out to just experience a day with people that are just different than them,” said Walter. “People with disabilities, specifically Down syndrome.”

