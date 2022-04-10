Clifton residents rally to preserve local park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Members of the Clifton community gathered at Rocky Mountain Elementary Park to voice their concerns regarding the county’s proposal to get rid of the park and build a new Marillac clinic.

The Clifton community is expected to see a series of improvements throughout the town, including a new Mesa County Libraries facility, an early education center, a Clifton Hall, and the Marillac Clinic.

A Clifton Community Outreach Committee member, David Combs, said Clifton residents are thrilled to see these new changes in the area and support the clinic since the community needs one. Still, they’re concerned about it being placed in the soon-to-be Clifton Community Commons Park.

The residents want to preserve the park for the children of the community.

“The reason why we are here is we are trying to make this a multi-use facility,” stated Combs. “There is an opportunity for the Marillac to come to Clifton. We fully support that. Our challenge is this: we don’t have enough green space for the Marillac to be part of this campus. So what we are saying is yes, we want, we need, we desire the Marillac to come out. However, what we are trying to do is simply save as much green space as we can.”

The Clifton Community Outreach Committee has a petition going around, which has collected more than 800 signatures. The petition is available on their website and Facebook page.

