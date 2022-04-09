Advertisement

Opening delayed further for Highline Lake boating ramp

Highline Lake
Highline Lake((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The boating ramp at Highline Lake was expected to open on Friday, April 8, but it will likely be another week since the lake is refilling slower than expected.

In March, crews had been working on replacing the fish escapement net, which is next to the spillway on the dam. Once it was done, the High Line Canal was turned on to refill the lake at the beginning of April.

“As the water continues to come up, we are going to stage what vessels we allow to launch based on how much boat ramp we have,” said Park Ranger Howard Asal. “So in the next couple of days, we’re hoping to be able to allow small fishing vessels to be able to launch, and then after that, wakeboards and boats, and bigger boats after that, but it all depends on how much the water continues to rise.”

Visitors are allowed to hand launch vessels at the moment.

Officials at Highline said the boating ramp should be open Easter weekend.

