Food assistance fraud in Mesa County

Residents send in tips or referrals, approximately ten a week, to investigators to look into. This results in various disciplinary action.
Food Assistance Fraud in Mesa County
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Food assistance fraud is something Mesa County sees and takes very seriously.

“The priority of the fraud investigations team is to uphold program integrity,” said Matt Furphy. “To ensure that people who are actually eligible for the assistance is receiving them and those who are not eligible and submitting verifications to try to become eligible when they are really not is something that we investigate.”

Residents send in tips or referrals, approximately ten a week, to investigators to look into. This results in various disciplinary action.

“If someone’s applying for assistance or recertifying and they declare incorrect household composition or income that could be seen as fraudulent,” said Furphy. “If they submit fraudulent verifications for the program that could be considered fraud. If they add extra people to their household to inflate their household size that could be considered fraudulent.”

If you or someone you know suspects public assistance fraud, please call the Mesa County Department of Human Services Welfare Fraud Hotline at (970) 256-2421.

