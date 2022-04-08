Two Palisade High School students receive four-year scholarships

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two Palisade High School seniors have been awarded four-year scholarships.

Sophia Feghali was awarded the 2022 Boettcher Scholarship, and Abigail Dickenson has been named a 2022 Daniels Fund Scholarship recipient.

According to the press release, more than 1,500 students apply for the Boettcher Foundation’s scholarship each year. The four-year scholarship awards students $20,000 per year for tuition, fees, and other expenses.

Only 50 students are awarded this scholarship. The scholarship recipients are selected based on service, leadership, character, and academic performance.

Meanwhile, the Daniels Fund Scholarship pays up to $25,000 per year, including tuition, fees, room and board, books, supplies, and other college expenses.

A total of 240 students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming were awarded the scholarship.

