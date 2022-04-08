Advertisement

Single-motorcycle crash in the area of Highway 6 and 50

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday afternoon, at about 4:45 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single-motorcycle crash in the area of Highway 6 and 50 that turns into North Avenue.

According to the GJPD, the driver lost control and went down, suffering serious injuries but not life-threatening.

Grand Junction Fire Department medical personnel transported the individual to the hospital.

That is all the information available at the moment.

