GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday afternoon, at about 4:45 p.m., the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a single-motorcycle crash in the area of Highway 6 and 50 that turns into North Avenue.

According to the GJPD, the driver lost control and went down, suffering serious injuries but not life-threatening.

Grand Junction Fire Department medical personnel transported the individual to the hospital.

That is all the information available at the moment.

