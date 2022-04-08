Projects affecting the week of April 11
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Road work projects affecting traffic for the week of April 11.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour route will be in place
- The anticipated completion date is late June 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected
- The anticipated completion date is late April 2022
- Annual City-Wide Clean-Up
- Starting April 11, the City of Grand Junction will begin picking up debris from curbside south of North Avenue, including incorporated areas of Orchard Mesa and Redlands
- Please slow down in areas where crews are working
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st Street and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Minor traffic delays can be expected
- The anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Waterline Construction of North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B (Ute Water)
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- The anticipated completion date is late April 2022
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Highway 6 and G Road
- A detour route will be in place
- The anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- North Avenue between 29 Rd. and 29 1/4 Rd., Utility Construction (Xcel Energy)
- North Avenue from 29 Rd. to 29 1/4 Rd. will have intermittent lane closures during normal work hours, expect delays
- Morning Glory Lane will be closed south of North Avenue
- 29 1/4 Rd. will be closed north of North Avenue
- The anticipated completion date is April 8
