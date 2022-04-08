Montrose will celebrate Earth Day with week of activities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose will be hosting a number of activities for its residents to help grow and preserve the environment, which will kick off the week of April 21 to 29.

According to the press release, the city’s theme for Earth Week will be “Invest in Our Planet.” The week of activities includes:

Thursday, April 21: K-12 Coloring Contest and Art Contest Opens Submissions must be emailed to Kathryn@VisitMontrose.com , or residents can drop artwork off at the Montrose Visitor Center.

Friday, April 22 & Saturday, April 23: Spring Cleanup The city will provide drop-off disposal and recycling services located off the San Juan Bypass. On April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 23: Know Your Food Day The city encourages visiting a local farm.

Sunday, April 24: Ride Your Bike Day Check out the Montrose bike map here

Monday, April 25: Community Garden Day Niagara Community Garden offers plots for rent. For more information, visit cityofmontrose.org

Tuesday, April 26: Recycling 101 The City of Montrose will educate third-grade students about the importance of recycling.

Wednesday, April 27: Adopt-a-Street and Thursday, April 28: Adopt-a-Trail Residents can sign up to adopt a street or trail, clean it up, and get recognized for maintaining the city clean. For more information, visit cityofmontrose.org

Friday, April 29 - National Arbor Day The City of Montrose plants a tree to celebrate Arbor Day.



For more details of the local events, visit cityofmontrose.org.

