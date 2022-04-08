Mesa County to update its Master Plan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is updating its Master Plan and is in need of some input from members of the community. A survey will be sent out to a randomized number of Mesa County residents.

The purpose is to identify existing and future challenges, opportunities and issues in the county. It also allows residents to voice their concerns and ideas. The questions include opinions on transportation, neighborhood safety, land use, recreation, natural resources and economic development. It is an opportunity for residents to have a say in how they feel the county should grow, improve, and develop in the future.

Anyone who receives the survey in the mail is encouraged to respond at their earliest convenience.

”We’re really wanting as many citizens as possible to fill these surveys out because it really creates the foundation or baseline of what will then come in as goals and objectives as part of that master plan,” said Mesa County Community Development Director Greg Moberg. “So this is that opportunity for the citizens to get involved and we really want them involved.”

The original master plan was created in 1996 and significant changes have occurred since then, prompting this new master plan.

”After we get done with the survey we’ll do the analysis of the survey and then we’ll begin working on the master plan itself,” said Moberg. “At that point we’ll start having open houses, workshops, those kinds of things for the citizens to see what we’re looking at and proposing for the master plan.”

The survey is also available online for anyone in the county who wants to participate: https://www.mesatogether.com

