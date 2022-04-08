Man run over by trailer at the Home Depot in loading area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday morning, at about 7:11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a male with serious injuries in the loading area at the Home Depot located at 2436 F Rd.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the reporting party stated the male was not an employee. He had been lying under a third-party contractor trailer and had been run over when the trailer was operated.

GJPD reports the male was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.