Advertisement

Man run over by trailer at the Home Depot in loading area

Situation at Home Depot
Situation at Home Depot(David Jones)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Friday morning, at about 7:11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a male with serious injuries in the loading area at the Home Depot located at 2436 F Rd.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, the reporting party stated the male was not an employee. He had been lying under a third-party contractor trailer and had been run over when the trailer was operated.

GJPD reports the male was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three car collision.
Three-car collision sends two adults to hospital
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested two wanted fugitives.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives
John Dijulio, 37, arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 (officer involved shooting)
Colorado State trooper will not face charges in officer-involved shooting
Abigail Dickenson and Sophia Feghali.
Two Palisade High School students receive four-year scholarships
4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says

Latest News

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting the week of April 11
gr potw
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week 04/04/2022
Grand Rivers Humane Society pet of the week, Spritzer.
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Spritzer’
Mesa County Master Plan
Mesa County to update its Master Plan