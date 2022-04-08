Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Spritzer’

Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Spritzer!

Spritzer is a one-year-old female black and white tuxedo kitty. She is playful and friendly and does well with other friendly dogs and cats.

If you’re interested in adopting Spritzer contact the Grand Rivers Humane Society at 970-257-0070.

