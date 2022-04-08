D51 celebrates Rube Goldberg contest winners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Valley District 51 hosted the first annual Rube Goldberg competition, where students had the ability to display their creative skills by building Rube Goldberg machines that “rely on a chain reaction to complete a final task.”

According to the D51 press release, about a dozen students submitted entries, and the competition was judged by a panel of engineering students at Colorado Mesa University.

The elementary school’s first-place winner was Analia Kleven of Mesa View Elementary, whose teacher Emily Youmans was awarded a $300 check to purchase STEM materials for her classroom. And the middle school winner was William Gustafson of East Middle School.

The D51 Foundation sponsors the Rube Goldberg competition.

