Three-car collision sends two adults to hospital

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a three-car collision that occurred on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Riverside Parkway.

GJPD states two trucks were sitting at the eastbound light on Riverside Parkway when a third vehicle collided into the back of one of the trucks, causing a domino effect.

Two adults in one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening. Their current conditions are unknown.

The police station reports alcohol is being investigated as the cause of the collision.

