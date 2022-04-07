Advertisement

Three-car collision sends two adults to hospital

Three car collision.
Three car collision.(David Jones)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a three-car collision that occurred on Thursday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Riverside Parkway.

GJPD states two trucks were sitting at the eastbound light on Riverside Parkway when a third vehicle collided into the back of one of the trucks, causing a domino effect.

Two adults in one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with life-threatening. Their current conditions are unknown.

The police station reports alcohol is being investigated as the cause of the collision.

We will update the article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people were shot in Colorado Springs on 4/2/22.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado fighting for his life, family says
City of Fruita Colorado
Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election
Isaiah McCall, a 26-year-old Amazon worker, faces several charges after allegedly forcing his...
WATCH: Amazon worker accused of forcing his way into woman’s house
32 Road and F Road
One person killed in multi-car crash
Town of Palisade
Unofficial results for Palisade Municipal Election

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested two wanted fugitives.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives
John Dijulio, 37, arrested on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 (officer involved shooting)
Colorado State trooper will not face charges in officer-involved shooting
Habitat for Humanity construction site
United Way Mesa County and community partners use Wells Fargo grant to address homelessness
Report from Election Supervisor
Mesa County Election officials certain 2020 election was accurate