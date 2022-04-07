Pinwheels in planted in Mesa County to raise awareness for child abuse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Across the valley you can find little blue and silver pinwheels planted in the ground as part of April being Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Mesa County Department of Health and Human Services says each month they get around 500 calls, of which around 300 are for potential child abuse and neglect cases.

“Now, not all of those meet our criteria for an assessment,” said the Director of Child Welfare and Adult Protection Division, Joe Kellerby. “Those that do meet criteria, our staff will go out and engage families and really try to connect them with services and first and foremost make sure children and youth are safe.”

He says it’s easy for parents to get stressed. He says some parents may need to develop better skills to mitigate stress.

“Parents need skills at times and parents need ways to mitigate stress and unfortunately if those two things collide without a lot of skills and a lot of stress, unfortunately child abused and neglect can occur.”

He says their goal is to keep children safe, but also help families to get resources and be able to get the help they need.

As part of the awareness, every year in April they plant the pinwheels as a reminder about the importance of preventing child abuse.

“I think it’s the fluidity of the pinwheel,” said Kellerby. “I think it’s the synergy that the pinwheel can bring especially when you’ve got some wind. It signifies hope. It signifies solutions in my opinion. That this is doable. That we can keep those in need in the area of abuse and neglect.”

There was a time when people were encouraged to hang a blue ribbon from their car antenna. But over the years that was switched to the pinwheels.

“We’re taking a more positive approach and over the last several years we’ve seen a shift to the pinwheel which really represents everything that is good with childhood,” said Mesa County Commissioner, Janet Rowland. “It expresses that fun and happy and whimsical life that we want all kids to have. So we’re trying to take a positive slant on it instead of just focusing on the negative.”

Rowland spent much of her career working to protect children from abusive situations. She says preventing child abuse is a community effort and if people see something questionable, to reach it to those families.

“I always suggest people support or report. First we want people to support struggling families they see in their neighborhood, or perhaps someone they work with to see if there’s something they can do to support them.”

She says if people have tried to help their neighbors but the situation still hasn’t helped, then it should be reported.

“I think it’s important for people to know that DHS isn’t just punitive. They really look to help and support the families,” said Rowland. “And we’ve done a lot more in the prevention area over the last couple of years so that we support families that are struggling, give them tools that can help so that they can keep their kids at home in a safe environment.”

In 2006, a statue was erected outside the old Mesa County Courthouse on Rood Ave. as part of the ‘How are the Children?’ initiative. The statue was built to honor six children who, in about an 18 month period, died as a result of child abuse. The statue has the name of those six children, along with other children who have died from abuse since.

“We wanted to make sure these children weren’t forgotten,” said Rowland. “And sometimes if the parents are in prison or elsewhere, these kids weren’t even getting a funeral or memorial service and we wanted to make sure these children weren’t forgotten.”

If you, or someone you know may be struggling and feel the children could potentially be in danger, the department of human services urges you to call their hotline at: 970-242-1211

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.