Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday night, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives, Jaden Place-Mills,20, and Alejandro Lopez Nehmer,22.
Deputies located the two subjects around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. 22nd St. in Grand Junction.
According to the MCSO, both Place-Mills and Lopez Nehmer were wanted on several outstanding warrants and considered armed and dangerous.
When deputies approached the subjects, they fled on foot. A deputy caught up with Place-Mills and took him into custody with no further incident. Lopez Nehmer ran through school property, jumping over a fence and getting on top of a nearby building. Ultimately, he was arrested with no further incident as well.
The sheriff’s office reports they recovered two guns and distribution amounts of drugs on the scene.
Place-Miller is facing the following charges:
- Fugitive from Justice Warrant- 3 counts
- Special Offender - had a deadly weapon during offense (DF1)
- Special Offender - pattern of manufacture/distribution/sale (DF1)
- Possession of Schedule I/II with the intent to distribute (DF3)
- Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6)
- Unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds (F6)
- Possession of Schedule I/II (DM1)
- Resisting Arrest (M2)
- Obstructing a peace officer (M2)
- Unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon (M1)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO)
Lopez Nehmer is facing the following charges:
- Fugitive from Justice Warrant- 4 counts
- Special Offender - had a deadly weapon during offense (DF1)
- Special Offender - pattern of manufacture/distribution/sale (DF1)
- Possession of Schedule 1/11 (DF4)- 2 counts
- Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F5)
- Tampering with Evidence (F6)
- Violations of a Protection Order (M1)- 3 counts
- Resisting Arrest (M2)
- Obstructing a peace officer (M2)
- Unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon (M2)
- Second Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)- 2 counts
