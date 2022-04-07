Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrests two wanted fugitives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday night, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives, Jaden Place-Mills,20, and Alejandro Lopez Nehmer,22.

Deputies located the two subjects around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. 22nd St. in Grand Junction.

According to the MCSO, both Place-Mills and Lopez Nehmer were wanted on several outstanding warrants and considered armed and dangerous.

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and arrested two wanted fugitives. (Mesa County Sheriff's Office)

When deputies approached the subjects, they fled on foot. A deputy caught up with Place-Mills and took him into custody with no further incident. Lopez Nehmer ran through school property, jumping over a fence and getting on top of a nearby building. Ultimately, he was arrested with no further incident as well.

The sheriff’s office reports they recovered two guns and distribution amounts of drugs on the scene.

Place-Miller is facing the following charges:

Fugitive from Justice Warrant- 3 counts

Special Offender - had a deadly weapon during offense (DF1)

Special Offender - pattern of manufacture/distribution/sale (DF1)

Possession of Schedule I/II with the intent to distribute (DF3)

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F6)

Unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds (F6)

Possession of Schedule I/II (DM1)

Resisting Arrest (M2)

Obstructing a peace officer (M2)

Unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon (M1)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (DPO)

Lopez Nehmer is facing the following charges:

Fugitive from Justice Warrant- 4 counts

Special Offender - had a deadly weapon during offense (DF1)

Special Offender - pattern of manufacture/distribution/sale (DF1)

Possession of Schedule 1/11 (DF4)- 2 counts

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender (F5)

Tampering with Evidence (F6)

Violations of a Protection Order (M1)- 3 counts

Resisting Arrest (M2)

Obstructing a peace officer (M2)

Unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon (M2)

Second Degree Criminal Trespass (M3)- 2 counts

