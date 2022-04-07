Mesa County Election officials certain 2020 election was accurate

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Mesa County election officials say they’re certain that the 2020 general election was accurate and that election records are properly secure.

Election Supervisor, Sheila Reiner says there were four reports published by a group claiming election fraud and had proof of different areas of voter fraud. Reiner says election officials investigated the claims and found no evidence of voter fraud was found in these reports.

Reiner said the author’s of the reports did not seek any information from election officials, to understand that that official records are backed up electronically and stored away, which Reiner says validates the election results.

“We know that we had a record of the Secretary of State and the vendor, voting system vendor advising the County to make a full backup before the trusted build was performed and that trusted build is a computer upgrade. So when a computer gets upgraded it could delete the files that were on there,” said Reiner. “So we know that we have a backup of our election files. And we know that we’re in compliance with Colorado and federal law and we know that there was instruction to do a backup before they did the upgrade so that the clerks could then load their election data back onto the servers.”

Reiner did say that the report did name certain potential vulnerabilities, but she says election officials are taking a proactive approach to making sure they don’t become vulnerabilities in the future.

“We’ll do that by keeping the cameras on, by maintaining a solid chain of custody, by keeping the physical security, by keeping the system off the internet.,” said Reiner. “Just following those laws and rules that are already in place is going to solve that issue.

And she also said the voters in Mesa County can rest assured the upcoming primary election in June will be safe and secure for votes.

“We just want to assure voters ahead of the June primary that everyone is on board and the election judges will be trained and the same policies and procedures will be followed as a normal election and it’ll be secure and accurate.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.