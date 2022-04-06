Unofficial results for Palisade Municipal Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The unofficial results for the Palisade Municipal Election have been released.

Seven candidates were up for three trustee seat openings, including Jamie Somerville, Alex Sparks, Kris Frazier, David William Valberg Edwards, Joshua Johnson, Stan Harbaugh, and Nicole Maxwell.

According to the results, Jaime Somerville, Stan Harbaugh, and Nicole Maxwell will fill the three trustee openings.

Jamie Somerville was first elected in 2018. He spoke about what he’s looking forward to working on next now that he has been re-elected for a second term.

“I’m really excited about getting to work on protecting our water table,” said Somerville. “We have some of the bets drinking water in the country here. One of the biggest issues we deal with is people use it for irrigation. So the solution to that is to try to get more people tapped into the canals and use irrigation water for that. We’ve already started having conversations about that.”

The results are as follows,

Jaime Somerville: 332 votes

Nicole Maxwell: 268 votes

Stan Harbaugh: 173 votes

Kris Frazier: 167 votes

Alex Sparks: 111 votes

David William Valberg Edwards: 102 votes

Joshua Johnson: 74 votes

Results will be final at the end of the day on April 15.

