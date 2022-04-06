Unofficial results for Montrose Municipal Election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The unofficial results of the City of Montrose Municipal Election have been released.

There were four open city council seats for districts I, II, III, and At-Large on the ballot.

In the City Council District I race, Councilor Doug Glaspell retained his seat with 2,066 votes. Paul Arbogast received 1,384 votes.

Ed Ulibarri wins the seat for the District II race with 2,094 votes, beating Councilor Anthony Russo, earning 1,384 votes.

District III Councilor J. David Reed, who ran unopposed, received 2,614 votes to retain his seat.

In the City Council’s At-Large race, Councilor Barbara Bynum, who was unopposed, retained her seat with 2,573 votes.

The candidates will be sworn in on April 19 at the City Council regular meeting. Results will become official after the canvas of votes is completed.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.