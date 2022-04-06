Unofficial results for City of Fruita Municipal Election
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Fruita has released the unofficial results of the 2022 Municipal Election.
Incumbent Mayor Joel Kincaid, who ran unopposed, retained his seat. He received a total of 2,397 votes.
Amy Miller, James Williams, and Jeannie Purser will occupy the three open city council seats.
Unofficial results are as follows,
- Amy Miller: 1,436 votes
- James Williams: 1,299
- Jeannine Purser: 1,279
- Aaron Hancey: 1,140 votes
- Jared Prochnow: 902 votes
- Michael Day: 676
- Trey Downey: 852
- Michael Handley: 425
- James Jackson: 649
The election results are considered unofficial until after a review.
