Montrose annual spring cleanup

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose will host its annual Spring Cleanup from April 22 to 23, which provides residents with drop-off site disposal and recycling services.

The drop-off site will be located off the San Juan bypass on U.S. Highway 50. It will be open on April 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Items accepted:

Landscape materials (leaves, grass clippings, and limbs less than six inches in diameter)

Scrap materials

Electronics (without glass screens)

Appliances

* A fee will be charged for appliances containing Freon ($20 each)

Items not accepted:

Routine household trash

Hazardous materials

Paint

Electronics with glass screens

Tires

Montrose offers limited special collection services. Fees for the service begin at $15 plus equipment and labor.

For more information, call 970-240-1480 or visit cityofmontrose.org.

