Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax

Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
By Matthew Segura and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police said they arrested a woman accused of accidentally sending her child to day care with various drugs in the child’s lunch bag.

According to an arrest report, it happened Tuesday in Ouachita Parish. Authorities said a state trooper received a call from a day care regarding a child dropped off by Jennifer Wise, 35.

The report states that a search of the bag revealed about one gram of methamphetamine, five and a half clonazepam pills, and half a bar of Xanax.

Wise was located at her home. She reportedly told police that she had misplaced the drugs and had been looking for them.

State police said she also told investigators she had an “eight ball” of meth in her room. Investigators said they searched the room and found about nine grams of meth, and scales and baggies they said are commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

Police said she admitted to buying all of the drugs for $75 the day prior.

She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on six different drug charges, four of which are felonies, including possession with intent to distribute.

