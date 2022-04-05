Advertisement

Now-deceased man IDed in 1980s slayings of 3 motel clerks

The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings...
The Indiana State Police said evidence linked the deceased man to the Feb. 21, 1987, killings in Indiana and Kentucky of Vicki Heath and the March 3, 1989, killings of Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a now-deceased man as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State Police says Tuesday a laboratory analysis of crime scene samples positively identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in January 2013, as “the I-65 killer.”

Fifield says evidence linked Greenwell to the Feb. 21, 1987, killing of Vicki Heath and the March 3, 1989, killings of Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

