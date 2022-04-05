Advertisement

Food Bank of the Rockies successfully accommodating increased demand for food assistance

Food Bank of the Rockies
Food Bank of the Rockies(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Apr. 4, 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope is continuing to see an increased need for food assistance as gas and food prices hit a 40-year high.

Director of the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Sue Ellen Rodwick said they are seeing more and more people coming to their mobile pantry distributions and they’re seeing more demand than before the pandemic. But that they prepared and they’re successfully meeting the need.

”We’re seeing a 30% to 50% increase on different core items,” said Ellen Rodwick. “So if you translate that to normal consumers, they’re feeling it. So we’re here to make it easier for every family to get the food they need.”

