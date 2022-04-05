CDOT launching training to help law enforcement identify impaired drivers on roadway

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding a nine day training for various law enforcement agencies, many of them from Western Colorado.

The Drug Recognition Expert training is to help officer better recognize different types of impairment when a driver is pulled over.

CDOT began the annual trainings in the late 1980s as one of three states including California and Arizona to implement the training.

According to CDOT, Colorado has seen a 44 percent increase in fatal crashes involving impaired driving since 2019. The hope is officers who go through the training will be able to better recognize different types of impairment, which will allow them to better serve the community.

“They’re a resource for that community,” said Glenn Davis, CDOT’s highway safety manager. “Because if an officer, untrained picks up somebody D.U.I, but alcohol isn’t the apparent factor, they can call their D.R.E. to come and do the investigation for them because that D.R.E. has the skills and knows what to look for.”

The training will take place from April 4 to April 14 at the Castle Rock Fire/PD Training Center, 303 Malibu St, Castle Rock, Colorado.

Davis says, alcohol continues to be the most common substance found in fatal crashes, but there has been an uptick in crashes involving other drugs, such as cannabis.

“With our partners in State Patrol, and other agencies, whether they be big or small, this is one thing I think CDOT can offer is a high quality level of training for the officers so they have the confidence to do the right thing,” said Davis. “And it’s also for the public, the roadway public. We need to have something to take impaired people off the roads.”

