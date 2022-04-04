Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says goodbye to chairman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, conservation and pro-hunting organization, said farewell to Chairman Terry Sweet after more than 30 years of service.

On Saturday night at the Grand Junction Convention Center, more than 700 people gathered to celebrate Terry Sweet and collect donations for the elk foundation through raffles and auctions.

The organization raises funds for elk studies, habitat, and conservation.

Sweet is part of the original committee that started the chapter here in Grand Junction after attending a national elk camp in Denver.

Sweet says the chapter has raised $7 million in the 34 years the organization has been around.

“It’s just been wonderful working with our committee and working on the national level, state level,” said Sweet. “The friendships that have developed from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. It just has been tremendous. They become family.”

Sweet says he will still be involved in the chapter after stepping down as chairman.

The organization works with various partners, including the Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to fund different projects.

