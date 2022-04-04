Advertisement

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says goodbye to chairman

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, conservation and pro-hunting organization, said farewell to Chairman Terry Sweet after more than 30 years of service.

On Saturday night at the Grand Junction Convention Center, more than 700 people gathered to celebrate Terry Sweet and collect donations for the elk foundation through raffles and auctions.

The organization raises funds for elk studies, habitat, and conservation.

Sweet is part of the original committee that started the chapter here in Grand Junction after attending a national elk camp in Denver.

Sweet says the chapter has raised $7 million in the 34 years the organization has been around.

“It’s just been wonderful working with our committee and working on the national level, state level,” said Sweet. “The friendships that have developed from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. It just has been tremendous. They become family.”

Sweet says he will still be involved in the chapter after stepping down as chairman.

The organization works with various partners, including the Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to fund different projects.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff
Suspects detained after hours long standoff
Employee bringing fresh food to customers at Cafe Sol
Downtown Grand Junction kicks off 5th annual ‘Restaurant Week’
RV fire
Grand Junction fire crews respond to RV fire
After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Art on the Riverfront Trail
Art on the Riverfront Trail ‘aRT’ program is back

Latest News

Map showing Freeway Bowl Location
Shots fired into the air at Freeway Bowl
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort closes for the season
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chairman Stepping Down
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Chairman Stepping Down
Powderhorn is Closing for the Season
Powderhorn is Closing for the Season