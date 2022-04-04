Powderhorn Mountain Resort closes for the season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The winter season at Powderhorn Mountain Resort wrapped up on Sunday.

“Today winter is holding on one more day,” said Sales Director Ryan Robinson. “It’s a little overcast, and we’ve seen some flakes in the sky, but it’s warm, and lots of smiles.”

Snowboarders and skiers got to enjoy the slopes one last time before parting ways with the resort.

Robinson mentioned it’s never easy to put the skis and snowboard away, “It’s always hard to say goodbye to another winter season.”

The resort had an outstanding season which included record visitation, the longest recorded season, and plenty of snowfall.

“We had great snowfall through the holidays and then late-season snowfall,” added Robinson. “Almost four feet in March.”

Skiers and snowboarders took advantage of the snow, like Natalie Pipe.

“The spirit of everyone, and it’s just fun to be with your friends and be outside,” added Natalie.

Another skier Abby Wilson is also fond of the environment.

“It’s a small family place,” said Abby. “It’s very silly, and when you come up here, you know everybody, and everybody is family, and it’s just nice to see friendly faces everywhere you go.”

Abby is sad to see the winter season come to an end but welcomes the new season with open arms and... a paddle.

“The reason we got our PFDs and paddles on today is because we are welcoming the raft season that is next,” explained Abby. “Hopefully, we will do some mountain biking which I’ve never done before but should be fun.”

Robinson said he is thankful for the community support, “A tremendous thanks is due to the Grand Valley. That show up with a day ticket and especially our season pass holders for making this a really successful and fun season.”

The scheduled opening for mountain biking is June 17. Season passes are on sale now for the next winter season.

For more information, visit powderhorn.com.

