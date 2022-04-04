Advertisement

LIVE: Biden to speak on actions to expand, improve trucking jobs amid supply chain issues

President Joe Biden gives remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Monday on the administration’s Trucking Action Plan.

The effort, first announced in December, aims to improve access to trucking jobs and fair compensation and conditions, as well as helping ease supply chain issues contributing to inflation.

In a news release, the White House stated it has been working to streamline the process to get commercial drivers licenses and increase the number of registered apprenticeship programs. It also encouraged partnerships connecting veterans to trucking careers, among other initiatives.

Trucking moves 72% of goods in the U.S., the White House said. Trucking employment grew the most in 2021 that it had since 1994, and December-February marked the best 3-month stretch for hiring in the industry since the ‘90s.

Frontline truckers’ real wages grew last year despite elevated inflation, the administration said.

Other work is aimed at workplace safety, worker’s rights and ensuring trucking is a safe and inclusive industry for women, the White House stated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32 Road and F Road
One person killed in multi-car crash
Map showing Freeway Bowl Location
Shots fired into the air at Freeway Bowl
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation says goodbye to chairman
Powderhorn Mountain Resort
Powderhorn Mountain Resort closes for the season
Free Community Shred Event Benefitting Mesa County Partners
Community paper shred event benefitting Mesa County Partners

Latest News

A man who scavenges recyclable materials for a living rests to smoke a cigarette on a mountain...
WHO says 99% of world’s population breathes poor-quality air
Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for a hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort...
Parkland, Florida, school shooter’s jury selection begins
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Coroner IDs 6 people killed in Sacramento mass shooting
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia faces global outrage over bodies in Ukraine’s streets