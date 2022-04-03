One person killed in multi-car crash

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -One person is dead following a multi-car crash in Clifton this afternoon.

The crash happened around noon today near 32 rd. and F rd. in Clifton, involving four vehicles.

The Colorado State Patrol is responding to the scene. Right now 32 road is completely shut down and the east bound right lane on F road is also shut down. No other details are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

