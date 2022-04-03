Community paper shred event benefitting Mesa County Partners

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Many folks in the community were able to take advantage of a free paper shred event on Saturday.

Alpine Bank sponsored “Shred Day,” a day where the community can securely dispose of documents at the free, on-site document shredding.

They worked with the Mesa County Partners, a local nonprofit that helps the community through three programs: mentoring, community service, and conservation corps.

Several people made donations which will all go directly to the nonprofit to continue their work for the community.

“We want to thank Alpine Bank for putting this on, “said Executive Director of Mesa County Partners Paula Mattas,” We’ve gotten great reviews from the community members who were able to bring in all their shred, and we really appreciate participating with them and getting Mesa County Partners name out there. In front of everybody, it’s been great.”

Another “Shred Day” will be held on Saturday, April 9, at Alpine Bank, located at 225 N Fifth St, Grand Junction, CO 81501, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.