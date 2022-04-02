St. Mary’s receives Scottish Rite Foundation grant for local speech therapy scholarship program

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The St. Mary’s Medical Center was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Scottish Rite Foundation of Colorado, a nonprofit that aims to assist children with speech and language.

According to the press release, the grant is directed toward St. Mary’s Foundation to help children with therapeutic services. This will benefit children ages zero to eight whose families do not have insurance or are not able to afford the services.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen again for this grant to help children in our community who require these services, ‘’ said Amy Brophy-Neilsen, Outpatient Pediatric Therapy Supervisor. “Our partnership with Scottish Rite Foundation began in 1986. Over the years, they have provided more than $3.5 million in financial assistance for speech therapy and related services, which have enabled thousands of children in Grand Junction and the surrounding communities to receive assistance.”

Children older than eight can benefit from services the medical center provides during the summer months.

