Auditions for National Anthem singers for 64th JUCO World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s that time of year again. JUCO is gearing up for its 64th annual World Series, and the entertainment committee is looking for their next National Anthem singer.

Auditions to sing the National Anthem at JUCO games held at Suplizio Field the week of May 28 through June 4 are in a little over a week.

In person auditions will be held Tuesday, April 12 at River of Life Alliance Church located at 701 24 1/2 Rd. from 6-9p.m. Singers will be asked to perform the National Anthem a capella. Virtual auditions are open from now through Friday, April 15. Singers are asked to upload a video of their performance to the JUCO Facebook page or JUCOGJ.org website and click on the audition link.

The auditions are open to all singers, soloists and groups.

“One of the great traditions of the JUCO tournament is having local and regional singers perform the National Anthem. That tradition is something that we don’t want to lose” said Entertainment chair Tom Sheldon. ”Whether its the National Anthem or the people that go to the stands, it’s just tradition here in Grand Junction, for 64 years. I grew up here, I grew up going to the ball park. I remember when I used to sit with my parents and where I sat with my kids and where my wife and I sit. Its something that’s uniquely, exclusively ours.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.