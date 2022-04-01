National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic returned this year after its two-year absence due to COVID-19.

This year the games took place in Snowmass Village, Colorado, from the week of March 27 to April 1.

According to Communications Director Jason Strickland, over 1,000 veterans participated in the games, and more than 200 volunteers helped out.

Autoplay Caption

This sports event is open to veterans with disabilities like “traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, orthopedic amputations, visual impairments, and certain neurological conditions and other disabilities.”

The mission of the games is to promote sports therapy and rehabilitation through adaptive Alpine and Nordic activities like “skiing, rock climbing, wheelchair self-defense, sled hockey, scuba diving and other adaptive sports and activities.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.