Hi Fives Robotics Team wins regional tournament and qualifies for championship

Hi Fives Robotics Team qualifies for world championship
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Hi Fives Robotics Team won the Denver Regional and qualified for the international competition in the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Championship in Houston.

Now the robotics team is preparing for the championship.

“We are spending a lot more time on fixing stuff rather than redesigning,” said Quinn Riddell-Brosig, a member of Hi Fives Robotics. “We spent a lot of time early in the season doing a redesign... ‘or let’s do something else’ rather than spending time fixing.”

The team spent about 12 weeks building the robot to get it ready for the regional tournament, which included designing and prototyping.

“Through the time, we have gone from rough sketches on whiteboards, to 3D design, to Solidworks, to CAD, up to a welded chassis,” said Quinn.

The challenge at the tournament essentially required the robot to collect and shoot balls inside a hub.

Kaden Fitzgerald, another member, stated the team was not expecting the win.

“Most of us were really excited because we never expected this to happen,” said Kaden. “It took a second for us to settle in because we didn’t realize what it all meant.”

It meant a spot at the championship, which the head coach, Sergio Galindo, is excited about.

“It’s mostly the journey, not the end result. We have a lot of engineering we do in the 12 weeks that we actually are in the build season, but the goal is to teach these kids STEM. Winning is just the cherry on top.”

The robotics team is trying to raise $17,000 to attend the championship in Houston. If you would like to make a contribution, visit hi5robotics.com.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Redlands Roundabout Project seeking donations
Fees to help maintain recreation area
BLM to begin new fees for Rabbit Valley

