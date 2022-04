GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1200 Block of Colorado Ave around 7 a.m.

The RV was parked behind an occupied house.

Crews were able to get the fire out before it spread to the home.

The American Red Cross was called for assistance.

GJFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

