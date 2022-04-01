“Chasing the Sky” trail runners hosting ‘Fun Run’ at Las Colonias

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The notable couple who ran the 490 mile Colorado trail in just 18 days and then made a movie about it are hosting a fun run next month. It will be held Sunday April 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Las Colonias park by the tranquilo shelter close to the Christi Reece building.

The fun run is an idea the couple came up as a way to get the community involved in their next trail running adventure. It will also help them raise money for their nonprofit, ‘Elevate Kids.’ Which benefits two charities, Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy.

“We’ve done a lot of running and we wanted to create an opportunity for the community to come out and run with us,” said Doug McCaw. “So we came up with the idea of the fun run.”

Doug and Melinda McCaw chose Las Colonias park because they wanted something with easy access, plenty of parking and gorgeous scenery. There will be three distances all starting at the tranquilo shelter.

“The 2.5k goes up to Watson island and turns back around,” said Doug. “The 5k goes down to the bike park and turns around, and the 10k goes to the ice rink and turns back around.”

The 10k will start first at 8:30 a m. Ten minutes later the 5k will begin, and ten minutes after that the 2.5k will kick off.

“The thought behind that is if we start them close together the 5k’ers will be turned around and going back towards the finish by the time the 10k’ers get to their turnaround spot,” said Melinda. “Hopefully that will cut down on the traffic jams of people going opposite directions.”

Everyone who wants to participate is asked to register ahead of time online if they want a t-shirt. Otherwise, registration can be done the day of from 7-8 a.m.

Melinda goes on to explain the nonprofit this fundraiser will benefit.

“Elevate kids is a nonprofit organization that my husband and I created,” said Melinda. “Its mission is to raise funds for Kids Aid and Intermountain Adventist Academy.”

They had unique trophies made for first place in each category, and medallions for second and third place. But everyone who participates gets a wooden finisher medal.

“We have come up with what we think are unique and cool awards for the top three finishers in each age category,” said Melinda.

They are in need of volunteers to help set up and tear down the day of the event. Sponsors are also still welcome. Those who want to pledge can create teams or do so individually.

For those who want to run with Melinda and Doug, they will both be running in the 10k.

To register, pledge, sponsor or just find out more information about the event, visit https://elevatekids.org

