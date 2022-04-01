Boating season begins at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap Reservoirs April 1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces the start of the boating season at Rifle Gap and Harvey Gap Reservoirs, which will launch on April 1.

CPW states it’s that time of the year when the public can enjoy water-based activities like boating, jet skiing, sailing, and swimming.

Harvey Gap Reservoir allows for relaxing activities like paddleboarding, canoeing, and sailing. The boating motor size limit of 20 H.P. or less.

Rifle Gap Reservoir is where the public practices more extreme activities like water-skiing and jet-skiing.

Before hitting the water, CPW wants to remind the public to carry personal flotation devices. Children under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket, and boaters need to carry current boat registration with visible registration numbers on the boat.

Fishing is also an option, but the public needs to check the fishing regulations.

CPW requires boat owners to have their boats inspected for harmful aquatic nuisance species (ANS) through state boat inspection stations.

ANS inspection hours for both reservoirs are,

April 1 - 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 1 - 26: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 27 – Close of boating season: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Please visit Rifle Gap State Park and Harvey Gap State Park for more information.

