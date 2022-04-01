Art on the Riverfront Trail ‘aRT’ program is back

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Art on the Riverfront Trail or “aRT” program is back!

The aRT program is a mural program that transforms underpasses along the Riverfront Trail into works of art for the community to enjoy as they walk the trails. It is a biannual program.

This year five areas along the Riverfront Trail will have murals put in, which include the Redlands Parkway underpass, Lower No Thoroughfare underpass, Riverside underpass, and the Fifth St. bridge underpass.

The aRT committee is looking for local talent to paint the murals. Those selected will be paid a $1,000 stipend for their mural and supplies. The painting of the murals is set for Sep. 17.

For the application, visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.